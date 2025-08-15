National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 24,325 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,673,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,344,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,094,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,975,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $178.81 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $129.33 and a 52-week high of $179.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.55.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.