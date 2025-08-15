National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,020,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after buying an additional 22,713 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 52,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.99 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.

BBU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

