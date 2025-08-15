National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,450,613 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in UBS Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 12,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE grew its position in UBS Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 12,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Up 0.5%

UBS stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $11.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.