National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,384 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,427,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $97.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.36. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.58 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

