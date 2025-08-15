National Bank of Canada FI Has $3.09 Million Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ARM were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ARM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ARM by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM stock opened at $140.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.46. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $182.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 4.17.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ARM from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ARM in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.67.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

