National Bank of Canada FI Has $3.25 Million Stake in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,032 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in APA were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 2,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 499.2% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of APA by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.23. APA Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%. APA’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APA. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on APA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on APA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on APA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

