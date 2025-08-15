National Bank of Canada FI Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 21,296 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 50,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 5.2% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 243,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 2,151.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $81.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle Corporation has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $113.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.06.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

