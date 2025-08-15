National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,176 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,015,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,842 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,200 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $143,174,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $75.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $76.03.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

