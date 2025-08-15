National Bank of Canada FI Invests $3.64 Million in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.15% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICVT. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,735,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 507.2% in the 1st quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 198,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after buying an additional 165,825 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,454,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,526,000 after buying an additional 136,263 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,702,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,475,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average is $87.21. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.97 and a one year high of $93.29.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

