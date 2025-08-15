National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 2,285 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.38% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $92,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average of $58.69. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $65.14.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.