National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $843,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,251,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,549,000 after purchasing an additional 148,891 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FERG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ferguson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

FERG stock opened at $228.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $230.38.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

