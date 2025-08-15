National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Holdings in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,921 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 17.9% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 50.0% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $151.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.33 and a 200-day moving average of $146.49. Owens Corning Inc has a 12-month low of $123.40 and a 12-month high of $214.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 71.69%.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase 12,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

