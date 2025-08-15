National Bank of Canada FI Sells 16,826 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,826 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT opened at $42.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.