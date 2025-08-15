National Bank of Canada FI Sells 21,426 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,426 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,676,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 356,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,963,000 after buying an additional 123,314 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $131.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,439 shares in the company, valued at $292,680. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $92,261.40. Following the sale, the director owned 11,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,713.80. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,770 shares of company stock worth $440,586 over the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TOL. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

