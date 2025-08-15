National Bank of Canada FI Sells 34,181 Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,181 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,789,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,709,000 after purchasing an additional 451,731 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $4,250,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 156,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 112,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 898,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 80,990 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CODI. B. Riley lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compass Diversified to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $563.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.05. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $24.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

