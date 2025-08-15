Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stake Lessened by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 116.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 404.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $131.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.95. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $154.87.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $687.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $61,695.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,550. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $7,803,986.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,982.94. This trade represents a 76.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,573 shares of company stock valued at $25,112,766 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.