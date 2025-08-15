NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,624,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 199,770 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of NGL Energy Partners worth $11,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Shares of NGL stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $630.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $622.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.50 million. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 2.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

