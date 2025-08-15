Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $66,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.1%

ORI stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. Old Republic International Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on ORI

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $250,125.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 35,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,772.60. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.