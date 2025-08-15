Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $15,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 177.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3,700.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

ONTO opened at $110.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $228.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.99.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 target price on Onto Innovation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

