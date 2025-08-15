Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) Stake Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Oshkosh worth $11,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 91.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 147.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $164.00 target price on Oshkosh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.08.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $140.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.74. Oshkosh Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.43. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.48%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

