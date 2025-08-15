Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Paramount Global worth $13,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $5,457,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 260,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -367.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.