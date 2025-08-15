PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 116.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 31.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $131.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.06 and a 200 day moving average of $119.95. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $154.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $687.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $7,803,986.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,982.94. This represents a 76.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $61,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,550. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,573 shares of company stock worth $25,112,766. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

