PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $408,000 Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 42.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 500.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 281.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 91.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 11,510.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

CYTK stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.64. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26727.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew Callos sold 8,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $277,434.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,977.12. This represents a 14.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $116,715.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $952,021.80. This trade represents a 10.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,307,390. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

