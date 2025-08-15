PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.05 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.82 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

