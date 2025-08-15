PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Trustmark by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,472,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,708 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Trustmark by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 204,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 129,679 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Trustmark by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 92,890 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Trustmark by 486.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 79,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth $2,225,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of TRMK opened at $39.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Trustmark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.35 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRMK. Wall Street Zen lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trustmark from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on Trustmark from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Trustmark

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

See Also

