ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $159,000. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000.

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $105.58 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.03.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

