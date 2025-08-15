Reviewing Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) & Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) and Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Costamare has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hafnia has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.1% of Costamare shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Costamare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare 17.10% 13.67% 6.95% Hafnia 45.74% 26.29% 16.31%

Dividends

Costamare pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Hafnia pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Costamare pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hafnia pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Costamare and Hafnia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hafnia 0 0 1 1 3.50

Costamare currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.12%. Hafnia has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.04%. Given Hafnia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hafnia is more favorable than Costamare.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Costamare and Hafnia”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare $2.08 billion 0.65 $319.92 million $2.36 4.74 Hafnia $1.94 billion 1.42 $774.03 million $1.21 4.48

Hafnia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Costamare. Hafnia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Costamare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hafnia beats Costamare on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc. owns and operates containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 19, 2024, it had a fleet of fleet of 68 containerships and 37 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

