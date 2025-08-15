Reviewing Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) and ZJK Industrial (NASDAQ:ZJK)

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) and ZJK Industrial (NASDAQ:ZJK – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Trimble shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Trimble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trimble and ZJK Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimble 8.02% 10.24% 6.23% ZJK Industrial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimble $3.68 billion 5.41 $1.50 billion $1.16 72.13 ZJK Industrial $37.81 million 5.17 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Trimble and ZJK Industrial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Trimble has higher revenue and earnings than ZJK Industrial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trimble and ZJK Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimble 0 0 7 1 3.13 ZJK Industrial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Trimble currently has a consensus price target of $90.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.16%. Given Trimble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trimble is more favorable than ZJK Industrial.

Summary

Trimble beats ZJK Industrial on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades. Its Geospatial segment provides surveying and geospatial products, and geographic information systems. The company's Resources and Utilities segment offers precision agriculture products and services, such as guidance and positioning systems, including autonomous steering systems, automated and variable-rate application and technology systems, and information management solutions; manual and automated navigation guidance for tractors and other farm equipment; solutions to automate application of pesticide and seeding; water solutions; and agricultural software. Its Transportation segment offers solutions for long haul trucking and freight shipper markets; mobility solutions comprising route management, safety and compliance, end-to-end vehicle management, video intelligence, and supply chain communications; and fleet and transportation management systems, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solutions. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

About ZJK Industrial

ZJK Industrial Co. Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specialized in manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts products applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers. ZJK Industrial Co. Ltd. is based in Shenzhen, China.

