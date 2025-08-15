Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Holdings Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Revvity worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

RVTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $89.48 on Friday. Revvity Inc. has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $129.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $720.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.26 million. Revvity had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

