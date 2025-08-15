Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Ryder System worth $11,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 1.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Ryder System from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $181.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.00. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.54 and a 1 year high of $184.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.42.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 5,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $981,216.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,177.14. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total value of $180,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,088.07. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,745. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

