Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock Holdings Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,903 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Samsara worth $13,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 1,881.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,763,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,495,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,882 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,277,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,101 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Samsara by 2,635,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,909,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,082,000 after buying an additional 952,791 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 27,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $999,192.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 851,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,838,852.40. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 37,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,360,396.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,258,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,489,244.05. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,926,739 shares of company stock valued at $119,969,024. Insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.57 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.14. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $61.90.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.21.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

