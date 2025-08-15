SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SLM were worth $11,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SLM alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SLM by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in SLM by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 28,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $6,057,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SLM

In related news, EVP Kerri A. Palmer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $1,771,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 119,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,139.13. This trade represents a 31.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. SLM Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $34.97.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). SLM had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SLM from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SLM from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLM

About SLM

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.