SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) Head to Head Contrast

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SoundThinking and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoundThinking -9.74% -13.82% -7.32% American Rebel -346.67% N/A -345.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.7% of SoundThinking shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of American Rebel shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of SoundThinking shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 84.7% of American Rebel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

SoundThinking has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Rebel has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SoundThinking and American Rebel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoundThinking 0 0 5 0 3.00 American Rebel 0 0 0 0 0.00

SoundThinking presently has a consensus price target of $20.80, indicating a potential upside of 66.13%. Given SoundThinking’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SoundThinking is more favorable than American Rebel.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SoundThinking and American Rebel”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoundThinking $102.03 million 1.55 -$9.18 million ($0.61) -20.52 American Rebel $11.42 million 0.11 -$17.60 million N/A N/A

SoundThinking has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Summary

SoundThinking beats American Rebel on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc., a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. The company was formerly known as ShotSpotter, Inc. and changed its name to SoundThinking, Inc. in April 2023. SoundThinking, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand. It also offers accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, mag minders, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits and rods. In addition, the company's personal security and self-defense products include concealed carry backpacks; and concealed carry jackets, vests, and coats, as well as T-shirts for men and women under the American Rebel brand. Further, it offers beer under the American Rebel Light Beer brand. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

