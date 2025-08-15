Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,194,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,394,000 after purchasing an additional 41,845 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 127.4% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 426,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Shares of STWD opened at $19.95 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.15%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

