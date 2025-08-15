Swiss National Bank Acquires 300 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $13,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,370,000 after purchasing an additional 374,269 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 136.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 372,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,739,000 after acquiring an additional 214,705 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 560,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,138,000 after purchasing an additional 181,829 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 22,131.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 147,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,008,000 after acquiring an additional 147,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,106,000 after purchasing an additional 91,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.50.

NYSE BIO opened at $287.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.90. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $211.43 and a one year high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.82 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

