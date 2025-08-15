Swiss National Bank Buys 13,725 Shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,172,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $12,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ICL Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ICL Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,529,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,339,000 after purchasing an additional 631,208 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 17,699,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,744 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,692,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 419,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,626,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 89,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,412,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 237,704 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Stock Performance

ICL opened at $6.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. ICL Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.0426 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.80 to $6.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICL

About ICL Group

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.