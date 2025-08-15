Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of KANZHUN worth $11,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get KANZHUN alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in KANZHUN by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KANZHUN during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in KANZHUN by 37.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KANZHUN by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa America raised KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

KANZHUN Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $21.32 on Friday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44.

KANZHUN Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KANZHUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KANZHUN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.