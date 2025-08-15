Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $11,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $4,891,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 91,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,730.40. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total value of $1,932,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,216. This represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.14.

MHK opened at $129.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.98. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $164.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

