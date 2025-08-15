Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Procore Technologies worth $13,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 453.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,118,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,762,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,365,000 after buying an additional 82,311 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,627,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,873,000 after buying an additional 322,367 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,879,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,067,000 after acquiring an additional 126,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $105,747,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCOR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citizens Jmp cut Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.06.

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $64.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $88.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $323.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.91 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,316,775. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iv, sold 192,803 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $12,485,922.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,137,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,168,633.80. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,755 shares of company stock worth $42,751,179 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

