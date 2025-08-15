Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 490,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 7,837.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 619.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $28.67.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $304.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 62.58%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

MGIC Investment declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $786,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 249,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,294.22. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,694,447.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,220,380.76. The trade was a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,203 shares of company stock worth $5,010,848 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

