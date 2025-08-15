Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Voya Financial worth $12,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 415,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,018,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Voya Financial stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average is $67.73.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.31. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $112,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493.90. The trade was a 82.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

