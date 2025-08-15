Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 143,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $13,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $43.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

