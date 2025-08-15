Swiss National Bank Has $11.16 Million Stake in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $11,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59. Viper Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Viper Energy had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Viper Energy from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

