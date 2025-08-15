Swiss National Bank Has $11.43 Million Holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 11.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 1.5%

HLNE stock opened at $158.44 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $203.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.