Swiss National Bank Has $11.44 Million Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of FTI Consulting worth $11,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

NYSE:FCN opened at $167.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.18. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.75 and a 1 year high of $231.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.73.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $943.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.38 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.