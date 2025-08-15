Swiss National Bank Has $11.53 Million Stock Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,006,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $11,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 58.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 25.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RITM. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.