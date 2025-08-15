Swiss National Bank Has $11.85 Million Stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $8,155,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Lincoln National by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 380,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 177,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,429,929.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,393.30. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,862 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.9%

LNC opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64. Lincoln National Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.45. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

