Swiss National Bank Has $11.98 Million Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chart Industries by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,178,000 after buying an additional 291,520 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $198.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 6.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

