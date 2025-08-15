Swiss National Bank Has $12.06 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Trex were worth $12,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $17,677,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,540,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,349,000 after buying an additional 36,848 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 1,538 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $98,708.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 22,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,123.54. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trex from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Trex from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $80.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average is $60.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

