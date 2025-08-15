Swiss National Bank Has $12.14 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of BorgWarner worth $12,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,878,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,907 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 36.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,889,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,935 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8,137.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,287 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 338.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after buying an additional 837,668 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,284,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,720,000 after buying an additional 753,344 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $100,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 55,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,359.45. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 229,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,276,120. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $892,175 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BWA stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.81%.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.